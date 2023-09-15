Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.31

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 534126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVV. Loop Capital began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.