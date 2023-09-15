SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

