SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.22.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $218.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.74. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $210.93 and a 52-week high of $316.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

