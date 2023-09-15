Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,790,000. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $914,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,179,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

