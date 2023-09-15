Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 1%

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.22). Approximately 191,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 183,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.28).

Scottish American Investment Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of £910.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,001.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 510.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.79.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.30. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,745.10%.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.