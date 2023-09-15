Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 1%

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.22). Approximately 191,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 183,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.28).
Scottish American Investment Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of £910.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,001.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 510.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.79.
Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.30. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,745.10%.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scottish American Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.