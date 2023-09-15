SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 356.0% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
ICU stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
