SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 356.0% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ICU stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SeaStar Medical by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

