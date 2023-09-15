Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.97. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 171,970 shares changing hands.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,599.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 98,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 58.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

