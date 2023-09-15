Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.97. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 171,970 shares changing hands.
Service Properties Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,599.68%.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
