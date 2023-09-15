SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 0.8%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.71 ($7.22) and last traded at €6.79 ($7.30). 52,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.84 ($7.35).

SGL Carbon Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.44 and a 200 day moving average of €8.23. The firm has a market cap of $834.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

