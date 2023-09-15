Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

