Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $27.79

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $28.53. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 13,725 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.