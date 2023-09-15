Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $27.79

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $28.53. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 13,725 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
