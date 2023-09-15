Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Increases By 285.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

