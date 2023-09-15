Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rises By 112.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $25.17 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKZOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

