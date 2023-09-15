Short Interest in Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Rises By 330.0%

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Amsc Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCJF opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Amsc Asa has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Amsc Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About Amsc Asa

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

