Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Decreases By 35.7%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

