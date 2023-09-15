Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Decreases By 35.7%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.05.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
