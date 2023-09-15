Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Decreases By 42.9%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $18.94 on Friday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.
