Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Decreases By 42.9%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $18.94 on Friday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

