Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Rises By 65.6%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $11,226,000.

Shares of FTC stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1326 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

