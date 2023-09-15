Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Decreases By 42.0%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.28. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,839. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

