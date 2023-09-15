Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Expands By 36.9%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.96. 2,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. George Weston has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

