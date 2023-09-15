Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declines By 31.4%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 597.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $476.04 million, a P/E ratio of -167.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

