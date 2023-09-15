Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Expands By 65.0%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the August 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Helen C. Adams purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen C. Adams bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $114,390. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

