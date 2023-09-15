Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Increases By 66.1%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kion Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.02.
Kion Group Company Profile
