Short Interest in Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Declines By 37.8%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

Shares of ODYY opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Odyssey Health has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Odyssey Health Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

