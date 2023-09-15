Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 35.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
Ryohin Keikaku stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.62.
About Ryohin Keikaku
