Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 35.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

Ryohin Keikaku stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

