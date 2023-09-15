Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Rises By 376.9%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 376.9% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $31.68.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.