Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rises By 66.7%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Wendel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDLF remained flat at $92.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. Wendel has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $111.25.
Wendel Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendel
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.