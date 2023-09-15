Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rises By 66.7%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wendel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDLF remained flat at $92.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. Wendel has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

