Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
