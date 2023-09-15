Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

