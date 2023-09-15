Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Down 1.2%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €70.80 ($76.13) and last traded at €71.60 ($76.99). 23,577 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €72.50 ($77.96).

Siltronic Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.50.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

