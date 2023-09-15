SingularityNET Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.70 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $223.51 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,424.88 or 1.00030124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18492826 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $16,895,898.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

