Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.32.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

