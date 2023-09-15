Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $1,378,026.90 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,244,664.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $4,514.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.60.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

