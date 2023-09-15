Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $222,961.77 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $4,514.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.98 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $203.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

