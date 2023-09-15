SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.98. 125,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 109,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

