SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.00.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.30 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average of $258.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

