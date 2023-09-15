Solitude Financial Services Buys 3,208 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

