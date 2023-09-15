Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

