Somerset Trust Co Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

NYSE GD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.02. 208,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

