Somerset Trust Co Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.76.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

