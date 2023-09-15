Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.45. The stock had a trading volume of 400,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,439. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.01 and a 200-day moving average of $295.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

