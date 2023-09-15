Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

