Somerset Trust Co Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

