Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

