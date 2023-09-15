Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,274 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 84.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.