Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150,816 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

