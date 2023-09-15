SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

