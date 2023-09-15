SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,062 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

