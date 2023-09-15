Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

ANY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 228.58% and a negative net margin of 1,293.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.