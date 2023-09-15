Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
ANY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 228.58% and a negative net margin of 1,293.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
