Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $166.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $157.21 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

