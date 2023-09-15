Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $166.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.
Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.1 %
SPOT opened at $157.21 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Stock Average Calculator
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.