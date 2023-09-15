Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.84. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 419,681 shares.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

