St James House (LON:SJH) Trading Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).
St James House Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
